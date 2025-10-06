Not guilty pleas have been entered by a Wigan 24-year-old accused of making indecent images of children and possessing drugs.

Nathan Fairhurst, of Thomas Street in Hindley Green, appeared before Manchester magistrates to deny a charge that he created 34 films of child abuse between November 15 2021 and May 21 2022 and that on the second of those dates he was found with cannabis.

A trial date at the same court was fixed for January 4.

Fairhurst is on unconditional bail until then.