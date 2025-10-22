A Tyldesley man who denies attacking a woman and damaging her phone will stand trial in 12 months
A Wigan borough man who faces three charges of attacking a woman will have to wait 12 months to stand trial.
Elliott Winstanley-Brown, 29, of Hindsford Bridge Mews, Tyldesley, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault by beating on September 13.
He also denies criminal damage to her mobile phone on the same day.
A trial has been scheduled for October 6, 2026 at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.