A Wigan thief who stole the keys to a car which he then drove and crashed has been given a community punishment.

Warren Tomney, 29, of Thirlmere Road, Norley, appeared before Stockport magistrates to plead guilty to snatching the keys to a black Nissan Juke after while breaking into a house in Foster Avenue, Ince, on the night of June 10 and 11 last year.

He further admitted to the aggravated taking of the same vehicle which he drove and was then involved in a collision.

Tomney was ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities, pay £250 compensation to his victim, undergo six months of mental health treatment and he was banned from the road for 18 months.