A Wigan 38-year-old's attack a woman was witnessed by a child, sentencing magistrates are told

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
A suspended sentence has been handed down to a Wigan 36-year-old convicted of attacking a woman in front of a child.

David Morris, of Saddleback Road, Norley, had previously pleaded not guilty to causing a named female actual bodily harm on May 16 last year.

But when he failed to turn up at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for his trial, the bench found him guilty in his absence.

Morris was given a 40-week custodial term but it was suspended for two years, justices saying that the fact the incident was witnessed by a minor was an aggravating factor.

David Morris was convicted of assault in his absence from Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

He will be under supervision, undergo alcohol treatment and must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £100 in compensation to his victim.

The court was told that there was a realistic prospect of Morris's rehabilitation.

