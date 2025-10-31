A Wigan 53-year-old has denied a charge of deliberately poisoning another woman

By Charles Graham
Published 31st Oct 2025, 12:30 GMT
A provisional trial date has been set for a Wigan woman accused of deliberate poisoning.

Nicola Lewis, 53, of Warrington Road, Abram, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face a single charge of administering a poison with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy a named female on January 11 this year.

The toxin in question is Phenylbutazone, an anti-inflammatory drug, sometimes known as "bute", which is these days all but banned for the treatment of humans and only used by vets because of side effects which can cause the suppression of white blood cells and aplastic anaemia.

Although she has not yet been asked to enter a plea, the judge nonetheless set a trial date of March 10 2027.

Lewis was released on conditional bail until a further appearance on February 10 next year for a case management hearing.

