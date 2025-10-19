A Wigan borough child sex offender's sentencing has been delayed
Steven McGahan, 43, of Ferndale Walk, Leigh, had previously pleaded guilty to trying to engage in sexual communication with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity between April 10 and May 9, 2024.
He had been committed by Wigan magistrates for sentencing at Bolton Crown Court this month, but the hearing has been postponed until November 4.
McGahan remains on conditional bail.