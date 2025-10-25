A Wigan borough man is heading to the crown court to face child sex charges
A 41-year-old man has been accused of sexual activity with a child.
Damien Birchall, of Richmond Drive, Leigh, is charged with engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl between July 14 and August 11, 2023.
He also faces two charges of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity – one between July 2 and December 5, 2023 and the other between July 28 and December 5, 2023.
Wigan justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Birchall will appear on November 14.
He was remanded on conditional bail.