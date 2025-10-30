A 74-year-old from Leigh has pleaded not guilty to series of historical child sexual offence allegations.

Maurice Smith, of Patterdale Road, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to deny four allegations of sexually assaulting a girl under 13, two of sexual touching of a girl under 13, and one of inciting a girl under 13 into engaging in sexual activity.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place between June 2004 and June 2005.

Because of court backlogs, a trial date of May 15 2028 was set, although there will be a case management hearing on December 15.