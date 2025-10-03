A Wigan borough strangler who tried to throw police off his scent has been jailed for 3 years
Paul Edwards, 44, of Wordsworth Avenue, Atherton, had previously appeared before a Bolton judge to face a total of five charges all relating to alleged behaviour towards the same named woman.
He denied causing her grievous bodily harm on March 23 2022 and has not pleaded to a charge of harassing her without violence. But he pleaded guilty to caused her actual bodily harm and intentionally throttling her on September 27 last year and perverting the course of justice by sending her messages on April 17 contrary to common law.
Returning to court for sentencing, Edwards was given a three-year prison sentence and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order preventing any contact with his victim.