A Wigan man caused chaos by stealing dozens of house keys from an estate agent during a burglary.

Thomas Marsden, 33, of Scot Lane, Newtown, appeared before Manchester justices to admit to breaking into the offices of Thornley Groves in Salford on October 20 to snatch no fewer than 50 customer house keys plus the keys to three vehicles.

He also pleaded guilty to breaking into the Bridgewater Dental Surgery in Salford with intent to steal from it on the same day.

The bench gave him a four-week custodial term but suspended it for 12 months.

Marsden was also ordered to complete nine months of alchol treatment and 25 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £100 in compensation.