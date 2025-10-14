The owners of a Wigan distribution hub are being prosecuted for a number of alleged health and safety breaches, one involving asbestos.

Kartell, of Swan Lane, Hindley Green, faces five charges that between August 16 and December 4 2023 the Northampton-based parent company failed to provide a safe working environment for staff; failed to provide health and safety information, training and instruction; failed to carry out risk assessments; and when an assessment identified the possible presence of asbestos in the Greenbank Business Park building, it failed to draw up a written action plan.

The business has not yet entered pleas to the charges and the case was adjourned at the defence's request until December 4 when the case will go before Manchester and Salford magistrates.