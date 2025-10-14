A Wigan firm is accused of a series of health and safety breaches, including one alleging it failed to address the presence of asbestos
Kartell, of Swan Lane, Hindley Green, faces five charges that between August 16 and December 4 2023 the Northampton-based parent company failed to provide a safe working environment for staff; failed to provide health and safety information, training and instruction; failed to carry out risk assessments; and when an assessment identified the possible presence of asbestos in the Greenbank Business Park building, it failed to draw up a written action plan.
The business has not yet entered pleas to the charges and the case was adjourned at the defence's request until December 4 when the case will go before Manchester and Salford magistrates.