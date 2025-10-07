A Wigan woman has admitted to ill-treating a pet dog by failing to get veterinary treatment for a skin disease.

Amy Clark, 33, of Derby Street, Ince, appeared before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to single charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a French bulldog called Milly between November 10 and December 12 by not seeking medical help for the animal's skin issue and an ear infection.

She was granted unconditional bail until a Newton hearing on December 17 this year at the same court.

These are held when someone admits to an offence but disputes some of the details which could have a bearing on the severity of their sentence.

It was previously reported that Clark had denied the charge, but the court has admitted that it had entered a not guilty plea on its registers in error.