Dean Brook was handed a four-and-a-half-year custodial sentence

A homeless Wigan man who harassed a woman and went armed with a knife has been jailed for four and a half years.

Dean Brook, 38, of no fixed address, had previously pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order, along with possessing a craft knife in public on July 29, during a hearing at Bolton Crown Court.

A charge of stalking will lie on file.

Almost half of his hefty custodial sentence is from two previously imposed suspended sentences which have now been activated because of his new offences.