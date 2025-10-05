A Wigan live-in carer is awaiting her fate after admitting she used her patient's cash and cards to go shopping
Gina Higson, 29, of Anchor Field, Leigh, pleaded guilty to a single charge of fraud by deception against a named male between July 17 2024 and January 30 this year.
The hearing was told that while supposedly looking after the man "in which you were expected to safeguard, or not to act against, the financial interests" of the victim, she "dishonestly abused that position" by obtaining cash and purchasing items from stores using the victim's debit card and cash, for herself.
Higson was granted unconditional bail until sentencing takes place by Manchester justices on January 27.