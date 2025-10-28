A Wigan pensioner has been charged with molesting three schoolgirls and a woman.

Joseph McNamara, 79, of Sussex Close, Hindley, appeared before local magistrates accused of the sexual assault by touching of a girl aged 14 on January 9 2024, the sexual assault of a woman on February 2 last year and the same accusations concerning girls aged 12 and 11 on February 27 2024.

He has not yet pleaded and was given conditional bail until making a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 24.