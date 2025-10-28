A Wigan man aged 79 has been accused of a series of sex offences against a woman and three schoolgirls

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Oct 2025, 04:55 GMT
Sexual offences - Why victims of sexual offences get anonymity
A Wigan pensioner has been charged with molesting three schoolgirls and a woman.

Joseph McNamara, 79, of Sussex Close, Hindley, appeared before local magistrates accused of the sexual assault by touching of a girl aged 14 on January 9 2024, the sexual assault of a woman on February 2 last year and the same accusations concerning girls aged 12 and 11 on February 27 2024.

He has not yet pleaded and was given conditional bail until making a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 24.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice