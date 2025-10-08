An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan man accused of making thousands of vile images of children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel McDonough, 37, of Beaumont Grove, Orrell, faces three charges of making indecent images of children, which involve 499 pictures in category A (the most serious), 294 in category B and 2,894 in category C.

He is also charged with possessing 22 extreme pornographic images involving animals.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between November 6 and December 14, 2022.