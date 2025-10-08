A Wigan man charged with making 3,687 indecent images of children is the subject of an arrest warrant
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan man accused of making thousands of vile images of children.
Nigel McDonough, 37, of Beaumont Grove, Orrell, faces three charges of making indecent images of children, which involve 499 pictures in category A (the most serious), 294 in category B and 2,894 in category C.
He is also charged with possessing 22 extreme pornographic images involving animals.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between November 6 and December 14, 2022.