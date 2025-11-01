A Wigan man has appeared in court charged with burglary, fraud and other offences

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st Nov 2025, 07:09 GMT
A Wigan man has been charged with three burglaries and several other offences.

It follows an investigation by police into crimes committed in the Ashton and Billinge areas.

Gareth Towey, 40, of Daleside Avenue, Ashton, is accused of burglary of a dwelling, two counts of business burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, fraud, aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent and dangerous driving.

He was due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

