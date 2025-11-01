A Wigan man has been charged with three burglaries and several other offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows an investigation by police into crimes committed in the Ashton and Billinge areas.

Gareth Towey, 40, of Daleside Avenue, Ashton, is accused of burglary of a dwelling, two counts of business burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, fraud, aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent and dangerous driving.

He was due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday.