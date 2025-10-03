A Wigan man has appeared in court to deny being armed with the toxic gas ammonia
Christopher Holden, of HMP Forest Bank in Salford, appeared before Manchester justices to plead not guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely ammonia, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, on September 26.
The case was adjourned until a trial takes place before Wigan magistrates on September 1 next year.
Exposure to ammonia can harm skin, eyes, throat, and lungs and cause coughing and burns.