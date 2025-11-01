A Wigan man has been found guilty of taking a knife to a supermarket nearly three years ago

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st Nov 2025, 12:30 GMT
A serial shoplifter has been convicted of possessing a knife in a supermarket in Wigan.

Jack Mountford-Holding, 30, of A Court, Ashton, pleaded guilty in 2022 to eight counts of theft, which involved stealing bottles of alcohol from Asda, B&M Bargains and Morrisons stores in Wigan and Leigh.

He also admitted being in possession of class B drug cannabis on November 17, 2022.

Mountford-Holding had denied a charge of possessing a knife at Morrisons in Wigan on November 5, 2022, but now, nearly three years later, he has been found guilty by Manchester magistrates after a trial.

His case has been sent to Bolton Crown Court, where he will be sentenced on November 20.

He was remanded into custody.

