A Wigan man has been further remanded into custody after pleading not guilty to a mugging charge
A Wigan 33-year-old has appeared before judge to deny mugging a man for cash and his bike.
Ryan Bascombe, of Bolton House Road in Bickershaw, is charged with robbing the named male of £150 and a £20 pedal cycle on September 4.
Appearing at Bolton Crown Court, he entered a not guilty plea to the single charge and a trial date of March 5 was scheduled for next year.
He was remanded into custody until at least a case management hearing on October 30.