A Wigan man has been further remanded into custody after pleading not guilty to a mugging charge

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
Crime - What to do if you witness a crime
A Wigan 33-year-old has appeared before judge to deny mugging a man for cash and his bike.

Ryan Bascombe, of Bolton House Road in Bickershaw, is charged with robbing the named male of £150 and a £20 pedal cycle on September 4.

Appearing at Bolton Crown Court, he entered a not guilty plea to the single charge and a trial date of March 5 was scheduled for next year.

He was remanded into custody until at least a case management hearing on October 30.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice