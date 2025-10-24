A Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to driving dangerously and carelessly after a woman died

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan man has denied causing a woman’s death by driving dangerously.

Shaun Read, 33, of Scotia Walk, Lowton, is accused of being responsible for the death of Charlotte Rigby in a collision on the East Lancashire Road on March 25 last year.

During a hearing at Bolton Crown Court, he pleaded not guilty to both causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

He was remanded on bail until a hearing at the same court on February 25.

