A Wigan man has denied causing a woman’s death by driving dangerously.
Shaun Read, 33, of Scotia Walk, Lowton, is accused of being responsible for the death of Charlotte Rigby in a collision on the East Lancashire Road on March 25 last year.
During a hearing at Bolton Crown Court, he pleaded not guilty to both causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.
He was remanded on bail until a hearing at the same court on February 25.