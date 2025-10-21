A Wigan man is accused of two attempted burglaries and driving offences
A Wigan man has been charged with trying to break into two neighbouring houses.
Aaron McCullough, 40, of Avondale Street, Standish, is accused of attempted burglary with intent to steal at two properties on Larkhill Avenue, Standish, on September 22.
He is also charged with driving a Renault Captur while disqualified and without insurance on the same day.
McCullough was remanded on conditional bail until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on October 28.