A Wigan man has appeared in court accused of making thousands of images of child abuse over nine years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Kennedy, 38, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, is charged with making 820 pictures of children falling into the most serious category A, 1,027 images in category B and 2,188 in category C between November 11, 2015 and December 29, 2024.

He is also accused of possessing 73 prohibited images of children between the same dates.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 17.

He was remanded in custody.