A Wigan man is charged with making 4,035 indecent images of children over nine years

A Wigan man has appeared in court accused of making thousands of images of child abuse over nine years.

Christian Kennedy, 38, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, is charged with making 820 pictures of children falling into the most serious category A, 1,027 images in category B and 2,188 in category C between November 11, 2015 and December 29, 2024.

He is also accused of possessing 73 prohibited images of children between the same dates.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 17.

He was remanded in custody.

