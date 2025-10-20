A Wigan man was in the dock accused of breaking a court order by contacting a woman

A Wigan man has appeared in court charged with breaching a domestic abuse protection order.

Michael Cassidy, 52, of Swan Meadow Road, is alleged to have contacted a woman between August 22 and September 19, despite being forbidden to do so by an order imposed by Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court in July.

Manchester justices sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Cassidy will appear on October 28.

He was remanded on conditional bail until then.

Bolton Crown Courtplaceholder image
Bolton Crown Court

Greater Manchester Police introduced DAPOs in November in a pilot project aimed at helping victims and survivors of abuse.

They can be used to provide better safeguarding, improved monitoring of perpetrators and add positive requirements to change behaviours and prevent reoffending.

