Justices have remanded a Wigan 40-year-old into custody after he denied attacking, putting her in fear of violence and breaching a restraining order.

Darren Hall, of Sherwood Drive, Worsley Hall, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court to plead not guilty to stalking a named female, causing fear of violence and harassment by turning up at her house and contacting her when barred by the courts from doing so.

He further denied causing the complainant actual bodily harm on the same day.

Hall is due to appear at the same court again on October 30.