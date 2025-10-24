A Wigan man who was peddling cocaine, cannabis and ketamine is now behind bars
A Wigan drug dealer has been jailed for more than three years.
Jack Parr, 26, of Borsdane Avenue, Hindley, previously pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine, ketamine and cannabis with intent to supply them on June 4.
He also confessed to having more than £12,000 in criminal property and possessing nitrous oxide, aka laughing gas, for wrongful inhalation.
He has now been jailed for three years and four months.
A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act will take place on January 24 at Bolton Crown Court.