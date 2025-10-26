A Wigan teenager will be sentenced next month for assaulting two people and possessing a number of weapons.

Jamie Turner, 18, of Canberra Road, Marsh Green, pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place – his home – on October 15.

They were a crossbow and arrows, a samurai sword and two air weapons.

He also admitted two charges of assault by beating – involving a man and a woman – on the same day, as well as affray and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was remanded in custody until sentencing at Bolton Crown Court on November 14.