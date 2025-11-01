A Wigan woman accused of shoplifting is subject to an arrest warrant after court no-show
A warrant for arrest without bail has been issued for a Wigan woman accused of stealing six times.
Sophie Price, 29, of Acton Street, Swinley, is charged with thefts from Tesco in Wigan on June 18 and August 19, 20 and 21, along with thefts from The Range on September 2 and B&M Bargains on October 5.
She is alleged to have stolen meat, laundry products and household items.
But she failed to attend a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court and will be arrested.