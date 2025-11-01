A warrant for arrest without bail has been issued for a Wigan woman accused of stealing six times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Price, 29, of Acton Street, Swinley, is charged with thefts from Tesco in Wigan on June 18 and August 19, 20 and 21, along with thefts from The Range on September 2 and B&M Bargains on October 5.

She is alleged to have stolen meat, laundry products and household items.

But she failed to attend a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court and will be arrested.