A Wigan 47-year-old who put a woman in fear of violence has admitted a stalking offence.

Thomas Hope, of Bridgeman Terrace, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a single charge of serious harassment in that between July 1 and August 5 he sent threatening messages, visited her home and caused damage, called her, and made threats to third parties that he would cause damage to her home and inflict violence.