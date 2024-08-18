A Wigan woman was in fear of violence for weeks, court hears
A Wigan 47-year-old who put a woman in fear of violence has admitted a stalking offence.
Thomas Hope, of Bridgeman Terrace, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a single charge of serious harassment in that between July 1 and August 5 he sent threatening messages, visited her home and caused damage, called her, and made threats to third parties that he would cause damage to her home and inflict violence.
Restrictions on his movements were imposed by the bench while granting bail until Hope is sentenced at the same court on September 23.