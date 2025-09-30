A Wigan woman's trial for stalking and witness intimidation will only take place in two and a half years time in spring 2028
Charlene Draper, 37, of Wright Street in Platt Bridge, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face two charges of stalking involving serious harm of distress of a named man and woman between November 24 last year until June 11 this year by contacting them and posting on social media and that this had "substantial adverse effect on their usual day-to-day activities."
She is further charged with intimidating a witness with threats on March 22 and providing false information to police on August 13.
Although no pleas have yet been entered, trial date of April 10 2028 was pencilled in, should she deny the charges later.
The court was told that this was the earliest possible date due to record hearing backlogs.
A pre-trial preparation hearing date was also fixed for November 10 this year, before which Draper continues to be on conditional bail.