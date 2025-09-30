A provisional 2028 trial date has been set for a Wigan woman accused of terrorising two people and witness intimidation.

Charlene Draper, 37, of Wright Street in Platt Bridge, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face two charges of stalking involving serious harm of distress of a named man and woman between November 24 last year until June 11 this year by contacting them and posting on social media and that this had "substantial adverse effect on their usual day-to-day activities."

She is further charged with intimidating a witness with threats on March 22 and providing false information to police on August 13.

Although no pleas have yet been entered, trial date of April 10 2028 was pencilled in, should she deny the charges later.

Charlene Draper's trial will not take place at Bolton Crown Court before April 2028 due to backlogs

The court was told that this was the earliest possible date due to record hearing backlogs.

A pre-trial preparation hearing date was also fixed for November 10 this year, before which Draper continues to be on conditional bail.