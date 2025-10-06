A woman is facing charges of dangerous driving and criminal damage in Tyldesley
A 40-year-old woman has been accused of dangerous driving and criminal damage in Wigan borough
Natalie Tymon, of Kenyon Way, Little Hulton in Manchester, appeared before Wigan justices to face a charge of driving a Volkswagen Golf dangerously on Union Street in Tyldesley and smashing a door belonging to Victoria Davis.
Both offences are alleged to have happened on December 16 last year.
The case was adjourned to December 29 and before then Tymon, who has not yet pleaded, is on unconditional bail.