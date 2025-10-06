A 40-year-old woman has been accused of dangerous driving and criminal damage in Wigan borough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Tymon, of Kenyon Way, Little Hulton in Manchester, appeared before Wigan justices to face a charge of driving a Volkswagen Golf dangerously on Union Street in Tyldesley and smashing a door belonging to Victoria Davis.

Both offences are alleged to have happened on December 16 last year.

The case was adjourned to December 29 and before then Tymon, who has not yet pleaded, is on unconditional bail.