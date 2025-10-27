Police are hunting a Wigan 24-year-old who failed to turn up at court to face a dangerous driving charge.

Lewis Roberts, of Warrington Road, Ince, had been due to stand before borough justices accused of dangerously driving a Citroen C1 through various streets of Ashton-in-Makerfield, on June 13, failing to stop for police and not having proper insurance or a driver's licence on the same occasion.

But when he did not attend, the bench issued an arrest warrant.