Wigan 21-year-old has been accused of driving dangerously during a police car chase.

Bobby-Lee Harrison, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before Manchester magistrates charged with being at the wheel of a car which was driven dangerously through the streets of Hindley on August 23, that he failed to stop for police and drove without insurance or a licence.

No pleas have yet been entered and the case was adjourned until December 1 when Harrison will next appear before Wigan justices.