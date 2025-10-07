A young Wigan motorist is awaiting sentence after admitting dangerous driving near his home
A trial for a young Wigan man accused of atrocious driving on a residential street has been scrapped after he admitted to the charge.
Peter Riley, 21, faced a single charge of dangerously driving a Renault Kangoo on Inward Drive, Shevington, where he lives, on April 14 2024.
The case appeared at Bolton Crown Court where a date of July 23 2026 was provisionally set before he entered a plea.
That has now been vacated after he pleaded guilty.
Sentencing takes place at the same court on November 4 and he remains on bail.