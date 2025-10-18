A young Wigan paedophile thought he was talking online to a schoolgirl but it was a police trap
Kade Roberts, 24, of Scott Road, Lowton, appeared at Bolton Crown Court to plead guilty charge of attempting sex communications online with an under-16 between December 10 and 13 2023 and, on that latter date to making 26 images of child abuse which fall into the gravest of legal categories: A.
He also admitted creating 22 category B and 33 category C films along with possessing a banned image of a child.
He was given a 14-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.
Roberts must also complete 80 hours of unpaid and 20 days of rehabilitation activities and the magistrates ordered that he sign on the sex offenders' register for 10 years and be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same amount of time.