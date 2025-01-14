Accusations of child sex crimes made against Wigan borough man
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Under-age sex crime allegations have been brought against a 33-year-old Wigan borough man.
Daniel Hulton, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, appeared before local justices to face two charges of engaging in sexual communications with two girls under 16 from February to March and from April to May last year and also to encouraging the first of these minors to watch an image of sexual activity.
He is further charged with cannabis possession. on May 29.
The case has been sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will first make an appearance on February 12.
In the meantime Hulton is on conditional bail.