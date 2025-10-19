An Atherton 22-year-old has been charged with keeping someone as a slave, as well as drug peddling

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
A young Wigan borough man is facing several drug dealing charges and one under the Modern Slavery Act.

Rio Walmsley, 22, of Byron Close, Atherton, stood before local justices charged with requiring a named male to perform forced or compulsory labour between June 14 and October 10 and that during that period he was also concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin.

He faces a further charge of possessing cocaine with intent to supply it.

No pleas have yet been entered and the bench sent the case to Bolton Crown Court where Walmsley will make his first appearance on November 13, before which time he has been remanded into custody.

