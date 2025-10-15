A 53-year-old man from Atherton has admitted making thousands of child abuse films and possessing movies involving sexual injuries and animal porn.

David Peak, of Cambridge Street, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to five charges, one of which was the creation of 1,069 images of children being sexually abused which falls into the most serious crime category: A.

He also confessed to making 1,249 category B films and 2,938 category C films.

Furthermore he pleaded guilty to possessing a banned image of a child, possessing 15 extreme pornography films involving intercourse between humans and animals and one involving the inflicting of sexual injuries.

He was committed to Bolton Crown Court on unconditional bail where he will be sentenced on November 5.