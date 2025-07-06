A 62-year-old has appeared before Wigan justices to face charges involving vile videos of child abuse.

Phil Thompson, of Higher Green Lane in Astley is alleged to have made 12 indecent films falling into the most serious category - A - along with 12 category B images and 44 deemed to be category C.

He is further accused of possessing a banned image of child abuse and one of possessing five extreme pornographic films involving animals.

He has yet to enter any pleas.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will make his first appearance on July 30.