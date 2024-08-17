Another Wigan borough teen charged over Bolton riot
A Wigan borough 16-year-old has been charged with violent disorder in connection to Bolton town centre rioting.
The teen, who cannot be named, appeared before Manchester justices accused of taking part in August 4 disturbances linked to the Southport stabbings.
As well as violent disorder he is charged with criminal damage to a shop door and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a metal bar.
He is remanded on conditional bail until a September 9 hearing at the same court.