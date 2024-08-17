Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan borough 16-year-old has been charged with violent disorder in connection to Bolton town centre rioting.

The teen, who cannot be named, appeared before Manchester justices accused of taking part in August 4 disturbances linked to the Southport stabbings.

As well as violent disorder he is charged with criminal damage to a shop door and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a metal bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is remanded on conditional bail until a September 9 hearing at the same court.