Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan 19-year-old accused of repeatedly raping an eight-year-old girl when he was a schoolboy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abdoulie Bah, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, faces a total of 10 child sexual offences committed between August 2020 and October 2021 when he was 15 or 16.

Four rapes are alleged to have been committed between August and November 2020 and the other offences involved non-penetrative sexual activity with a child.

All the offences relate to the same complainant.

He was due to make his first appearance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on January 2 when pleas were expected to be entered, but he did not attend and so an arrest warrant was issued for him.