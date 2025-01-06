Arrest warrant issued for Wigan teen charged with child rapes
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan 19-year-old accused of repeatedly raping an eight-year-old girl when he was a schoolboy.
Abdoulie Bah, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, faces a total of 10 child sexual offences committed between August 2020 and October 2021 when he was 15 or 16.
Four rapes are alleged to have been committed between August and November 2020 and the other offences involved non-penetrative sexual activity with a child.
All the offences relate to the same complainant.
He was due to make his first appearance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on January 2 when pleas were expected to be entered, but he did not attend and so an arrest warrant was issued for him.