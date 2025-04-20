Atherton 33-year-old who had sex chats with children is spared jail
Daniel Hulton, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, had already appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to two charges of engaging in sexual communications with two girls under 16 from February to March and from April to May last year and cannabis possession on May 29.
No evidence was offered by the prosecution to a further charge that he also encouraged one of the victims to watch an image of sexual activity.
Returning to court he was sentenced to eight months in custody but the term was suspended for 15 months.
Hulton must also complete 25 hours of unpaid work, undergo a mental health programme and has been made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.