Under-age sex crime allegations have been admitted by a 33-year-old Wigan borough man.

Daniel Hulton, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to two charges of engaging in sexual communications with two girls under 16 from February to March and from April to May last year and cannabis possession on May 29.

No evidence was offered by the prosecution to a further charge that he also encouraged one of the victims to watch an image of sexual activity.

Hulton was granted bail until sentencing on March 14. Conditions include having no contact with children.

