Atherton man had library of child abuse images, court hears
A judge will sentence a 45-year-old Wigan borough man who has confessed to having a library of child abuse films.
Mark German, of Phaeton Close, Atherton, appeared before local justices to plead guilty to making indecent images of youngsters between August 18 2018 and October 10 2022, 44 of which fell into the most serious category of abuse images: A.
A further 45 were category B and 156 category C pictures. He also pleaded guilty to distributing a category A image on August 30 2022 and a category B image on September 28 the same year.
A sentencing date of November 8 at Bolton Crown Court was set.
Conditional bail has been imposed until then.