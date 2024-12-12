Awaiting fate: Wigan man admits to superstore break-in, theft and assault

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST

Burglary, theft and assault charges have been admitted by a Wigan man.

David Hurrell, 43, of May Street in Golborne, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to breaking into the Lidl store on York Road, Ashton, on September 22 in order to steal £180 worth of vodka.

He also confessed to stealing £26 worth of wine from Tesco the following day and the failed theft of alcohol from Lowton Co-op on September 17.

Hurrell further admitted to the common assault of Christopher Ryan on September 23 and two bail breaches on October 30 and November 11.

He was granted conditional bail until he returns to the court on February 7 to learn his fate.

