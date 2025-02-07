A Wigan man has appeared in court charged with killing a baby girl who died after being hit by a car in a multi-storey car park.

Flaviu Naghi appeared before Swansea Crown Court by video link from Swansea Prison on Friday, accused of causing the death of six-month-old Sophia Kelemen from Leigh by dangerous driving.

Naghi, 33, spoke only to confirm his name to the court and no pleas were entered.

Judge Catherine Richards adjourned the case and Naghi will next appear before the court on March 21.

Sophia Keleman

Sophia was hit by a car on the ground floor of a multi-storey car park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on January 2, and died a day later in hospital.

She had been airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales and undergone emergency treatment.

An inquest opening at Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court in January heard Sophia died of an “intracranial haemorrhage” caused by a road traffic collision.

Naghi has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance.