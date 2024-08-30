Back behind bars: Wigan sex offender fails to sign on register

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan sex offender who failed to inform police that he was out of jail is back behind bars.

John Brown, 51, of Lower Longshoot in Scholes, was duty bound to inform officers of his release from custody within three days as his sentence had required him to sign onto the sex offenders' register.

He was sent back to prison for four weeks.