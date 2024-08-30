Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan sex offender who failed to inform police that he was out of jail is back behind bars.

John Brown, 51, of Lower Longshoot in Scholes, was duty bound to inform officers of his release from custody within three days as his sentence had required him to sign onto the sex offenders' register.

He was sent back to prison for four weeks.