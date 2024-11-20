Bail for Wigan man accused of assaults and witness intimidation
Scott Boon, 27, of Richmond Drive, Leigh, appeared before borough justices charged with four counts of assaulting a named woman by beating her and one of common assault between February and September this year.
He is accused of harassing her without causing fear of violence between August 22 and September 19 and to intimidating her as a witness on September 11.
Boon faces further charges of assault by beating and common assault of a named male on February 19.
He has pleaded not guilty to some of the charges, including harassment, but not entered pleas yet to the others.
The bench granted him conditional bail until he appears at Bolton Crown Court for the first time on December 18.