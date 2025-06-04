Banned England football fan from Wigan learns fate after order breach

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A young Wigan borough man has admitted to failing to comply with a football banning order.

Harvey Thompson, 21, of Leigh Road, Leigh, had been charged with failing to surrender his passport for the Finland v England match in Helsinki last October, which was a requirement of the order.

He appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to the charge and was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Thompson must also pay a total of £196 to the court and victim services.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice