Banned England football fan from Wigan learns fate after order breach
A young Wigan borough man has admitted to failing to comply with a football banning order.
Harvey Thompson, 21, of Leigh Road, Leigh, had been charged with failing to surrender his passport for the Finland v England match in Helsinki last October, which was a requirement of the order.
He appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to the charge and was given a six-month conditional discharge.
Thompson must also pay a total of £196 to the court and victim services.