Banned Wigan motorist caught driving vehicle with fake plates

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Jan 2025, 12:30 GMT
A banned Wigan borough motorist has admitted to being at the wheel of a car bearing fake plates on New Year's Day.

Richard Morecroft, 40, of Fisher Close in Leigh, appeared before local magistrates to admit to driving a vehicle through Scholes while disqualified and having no insurance on January 1 and that he fraudulently used a registration mark.

He was granted conditional bail while pre-sentence reports are prepared and he will return to the same court to learn his fate on March 23.

